Paul Hogan, star of the hit Crocodile Dundee franchise, is heading back to the big screen in feature comedy The Very Excellent Mr Dundee!

The film isn’t a sequel to Paramount’s iconic 1980’s franchise but instead sees Hogan playing himself and on the brink of receiving a Knighthood for services to comedy. ‘Don’t do anything to mess this up’, his manager tells him, according to the plot line. However, despite all his best efforts, the next six weeks sees his name and reputation destroyed.

The film will be directed by Dean Murphy (Charlie & Boots) who is producing alongside Nigel Odell. Executive Producers are Kathy Morgan from LA based KMI who is handling international sales, Christopher Figg and Robert Whitehouse from London’s Piccadilly Pictures, Sherman Ng from Singapore’s Salt Media and Andrew Mackie and Richard Payten from Transmission Films. Fulcrum Media Finance and several equity partners complete the financing.

The film will be set in Los Angeles and starts production in July with shooting taking place in Australia, Los Angeles and Vancouver.

Whilst the producers are being tight lipped about the supporting cast, Australian actor Hogan said “to watch this space as I’ve been honoured to have many of my friends and colleagues, whose work I adore, agree to join us for this hilarious new adventure.”