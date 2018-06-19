Hulu has acquired rights to Crime + Punishment, the Stephen Maing-directed documentary that won this year’s U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Social Impact Filmmaking at the Sundance Film Festival. The streaming service will team with IFC Films to release the docu simultaneously August 24 in theaters and on Hulu.

The deal marks the latest Hulu-IFC Films tie-up, which includes an output agreement for non-documentary, narrative films.

The docu offers fly-on-the-wall access that goes behind the scenes and undercover to expose discriminatory policing practices, intimidation and corruption within the New York Police Department. It chronicles a band of minority whistleblower officers known as The NYPD 12, as well as the efforts of cop-turned-private investigator Manuel Gomez, as they seek to expose the illegal use of arrest and summons quotas.

Maing also shot the film and produced alongside Ross Tuttle and Eric Daniel Metzgar. Oscar winner Laura Poitras is an executive producer.

The pic joins Hulu’s docu slate that includes Tine Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie, March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step and The Beatles: 8 Days a Week – The Touring Years.