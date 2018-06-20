MGM and Warner Bros just released its first trailer for Creed II, the film that brings Apollo Creed’s son Adonis (Michael B. Jordan) toward the inevitable clash with the son of Russian brawler Ivan Drago, who killed Creed in the ring in Rocky IV. Steven Caple Jr took the directing reins from Ryan Coogler, who this time is exec producer along with Jordan. Jordan stars with Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Russell Hornsby, Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu, Andre Ward, Phylicia Rashad and Dolph Lundgren. Pic bows November 21.

Take a look at the trailer above.