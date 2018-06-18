Madeline Wise is set for a recurring arc on the upcoming third season of HBO’s Crashing, from Pete Holmes and Judd Apatow. Created by and starring Holmes, Crashing draws on Holmes’ own experiences as a comedian, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the world of stand-up comedy. Wise will play an outgoing city girl who inspires Pete to embrace his ambition. Wise has received critical praise for her role in Cute Activist at Brooklyn’s Bushwick Starr theater. She also stars in the comedy web series Whatever This Is, directed by Adam Goldman. Her theater credits include Winnie Holzman’s Choice, and The Outs, and The Peacekeepers, directed by Charlie Reeves. She is represented by Bret Adams in New York and Insight in Los Angeles.

Irish actor Emmett Scanlan (Safe) is set for a role on the upcoming second season of Amazon’s horror anthology series Lore. Scanlan will appear in the episode titled “Burke & Hare” in the role of William Burke. A dark, weathered, canal worker. Irish, poor, and frequently inebriated, Burke unwittingly finds himself the leader on a slippery slope that starts in an innocent accidental death. Scanlan will be seen in ITV’s upcoming mini-series Butterfly, opposite Anna Friel and can be currently seen in the Netflix series Safe. Scanlan is repped by Gersh, Think Tank Management and Waring/McKenna in the UK.