Covert Affairs star Piper Perabo and Turn star JJ Feild are to star alongside Idris Elba in Netflix’s comedy series Turn Up Charlie.

The pair, along with newcomer Frankie Hervey, join the series, which sees Elba play a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor. Perabo, who also starred in Coyote Ugly, is also a superstar DJ as well as a feminist icon and vivacious trendsetter, who has chosen to abandon the chaotic and exciting life she lived in America, to put roots down in London in an attempt to give her badly behaved daughter more stability and normality.

Feild plays a charming and charismatic Hollywood actor who returns to his hometown, while Hervey plays a spoiled, savvy and mischievous youngster.

Elba plays Charlie, who’s given a final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a manny to his famous best friend’s problem-child daughter.

The Wire star is also exec producing Turn Up Charlie, a which is produced by Brown Eyed Boy Productions, the Endemol Shine UK-backed production company run by Gary Reich, and Elba’s own Green Door Pictures.

The eight episode series, with half hour episodes, is exec produced by Elba, Reich and Tristram Shapeero and co-executive produced by Martin Joyce, Ana Garanito, and written by Laura Neal, Femi Oyeniran, and Victoria Asare-Archer. Directed by Shapeero and Matt Lipsey.