Friends and Cougar Town alum Courteney Cox has signed a co-production partnership with Ample Entertainment, with her newly launched Hopper Productions. Cox has a history with Ample, the prodco behind Nine Months, an upcoming documentary series on which Cox currently serves as an executive producer, for Facebook.

Ample Entertainment

Under the pact, Cox and her Hopper team will work closely with Ample co-founders and co-presidents Ari Mark and Phil Lott to create, develop, and produce unscripted and scripted content with an initial focus on high-end lifestyle programming in the U.S., Canada and the UK. Focusing on Cox’s interests, the companies are already developing a slate across multiple genres ranging from design to documentary to crime. Their first project, a docuseries, follows Cox as she pulls back the curtain on Hollywood’s exclusive real estate world, which they’ll be pitching to cable and OTT outlets. Cox, Mark and Lott will serve as executive producers on all series.

Cox became a household name with the launch of NBC’s Emmy-winning comedy series Friends, on which she starred for all ten seasons as Monica Geller. She later earned a Golden Globe nomination for her starring role as Jules Cobb in Cougar Town, which she also produced and directed several episodes. Cox also created starred in and produced FX series Dirt. As a director, her Cox’s first full-length project was Lifetime original movie Talhotblond. In 2014, Cox made her feature film directorial debut with Just Before I Go.

As an actress, Cox’ numerous film credits include a starring role in Wes Craven’s horror comedy Scream, which grossed over $100 million at the box office. She went on to reprise her role three additional times for the Scream franchise. In 2004,Cox established her own production company, Coquette, under which she produced Cougar Town, Dirt, interior design show Mix It Up for cable’s WE Network, and the comedy Daisy Does America for TBS. In 2014, Coquette premiered the Craig Ferguson-hosted Celebrity Name Game, from Fremantle/Debmar Mercury.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Ample Entertainment. Their always innovative approach and incredibly high standards for original content, coupled with their impeccable sense of style, make them the most consistently talented and inspiring team in the non-scripted world I’ve ever encountered,” said Cox.

“We are incredibly humbled by the opportunity to work with someone of Courteney’s talent,” said Ample’s Mark and Lott. “She is truly a tour de force, fearless in her pursuit of great stories in really all genres. It’s so rare, in just a few months working together, to find someone whose tastes align so organically with ours and we could not be more excited to work with her on content for both linear channels and digital platforms.”

Ample recently announced overall production deals with veteran producers John Henshaw and Ed Gorsuch. The company currently is producing second seasons of Cooper’s Treasure for Discovery and Murder in the Heartland for Discovery ID, as well as Nine Months for Facebook.

The deal was negotiated by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.