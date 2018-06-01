Disney Channel said today that it cast 13-year company veteran Cornelia Frame as VP Casting and Talent Relations.

“This promotion recognizes Cornelia’s integral work on some of the most successful kids’ programming in the industry as well as her ongoing efforts to make Disney Channel the place where young talent want to work and build their career as artists,” said Judy Taylor, SVP Casting and Talent Relations, to whom she reports.

Frame’s new role will expand her remit into casting for series and movies geared toward kids ages 6-14. She also will continue her leadership role in Disney Channel’s collaboration with its young actors, helping them foster their talent, grow as entertainers and find opportunities to showcase their talent across multiple areas of Disney, the company said. Among Frame’s accomplishments is the development of Disney Channel’s D+You, a talent program that functions as a resource to guide young actors as they enter and exit the world of Disney Channel.

“Ultimately, the work we do relies on our connections as people,” Taylor said, “so I’m particularly heartened that actors of all ages know Cornelia cares deeply about their growth and development, not just as artists, but as individuals.”

Throughout her tenure at Disney Channe, Frame has helped launch the careers of emerging young stars across TV, movies and music through programs including Raven’s Home and That’s So Raven, Andi Mack, Descendants, Girl Meets World, Hannah Montana, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody High School Musical and Wizards of Waverly Place.

Before joining Disney Channel, Frame was a talent manager at Framework Entertainment from 2003-05, and prior to that was a talent agent at Innovative Artists for six years.