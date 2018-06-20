Former Donald Trump campaign chief Corey Lewandowski returned to Fox News this morning not to apologize for mocking a 10-year-old girl with Down Syndrome who had been separated from her mother as she illegally crossed the southern border.
“An apology? I owe an apology to the children whose parents are putting them in a position that is forcing them to be separated,” he shot back when asked.
“We owe an apology to Jamiel Shaw, and Brian Terry, and Kate Steinle’s family, who have allowed those individuals to be killed by illegal aliens,” he added.
“The American people owe an apology to those people. When you cross the border illegally, you have committed a crime and there is accountability for committing crimes and there should be.”
Lewandowski had appeared on FNC Tuesday night to discuss Trump’s child-snatching border policy with Democratic strategist Zac Petkanas.
“Did you just say ‘whomp-whomp’ to a 10-year-old girl with Down Syndrome being taken from her mother?!” the former Hillary Clinton campaign aide asked, aghast.
“What I said is you can pick anything you want, but the bottom line is very clear: when you cross the border illegally, you have given up the right…,” said Lewandowski, who packs a lot of meaning into “whomp, whomp.” He did, however, get drowned out by Petkanas’s “How dare you!”-ing response.
‘Lots of Fake News today,” he tweeted this morning. “I mocked a liberal who attempted to politicize children as opposed to discussing the real issue which is fixing a broken immigration system. It’s offenseive [sic] that the MSM doesn’t want to talk about the fact these policies were started under Obama.”
His tweet: