EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed comic and political satirist Bassem Youssef, who is best known as the host of AlBernameg, the first of its kind political satire show in the Middle East. A cardiothoracic surgeon-turned-stand-up comedian, Youssef started AlBernameg as a five-minute show on YouTube before it became the most watched show in the region, drawing 30 million viewers each week during its three-season run.

Andrew Frasz

In May, he launched a podcast titled “ReMade in America with Bassem Youssef” in conjunction with CAFÉ. In 2013, Youssef was featured among Time‘s 100 Most Influential People of 2013, received the International Press Freedom Award by the Committee to Protect Journalists and named among The Leading Global Thinkers by Foreign Policy magazine for his work on AlBernameg.

Since then, Youssef also hosted the Fusion Network’s digital series The Democracy Handbook and was the focus of the internationally renowned documentary Tickling Giants. Most recently, Youssef released a book titled Revolution for Dummies: Laughing Through The Arab Spring.

He will continue to be managed by Matt Sadeghian at Avalon Management. His attorney is Michael Schenkman at Bloom, Hergott.