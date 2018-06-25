20th Century Fox Television, always a fixture at San Diego Comic-Con, will be spotlighting its brand new vampire series The Passage this year with a world premiere screening and talent session.

The series, which is launching on Fox in early 2019, is based on Justin Cronin’s bestselling fantasy book trilogy about a secret government medical facility that experiments with a dangerous virus that could either cure all disease or cause the downfall of the human race. Series stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Saniyaa Sidney, Henry Ian Cusick, Jamie McShane and EP Liz Heldens and EP/director Jason Ensler will be chatting on the first Friday night of Comic-Con at 6 PM.

Other highlights include a sneak peek of Season 2 of the X-Men-inspired series The Gifted on Saturday at 2:30 PM. And we can’t forget Kurt Sutter bringing his FX Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans M.C. on Sunday.

Below is Fox’s full schedule for Comic-Con, which runs July 19-22.

FRIDAY, JULY 20

4:15-5:10 PM: BOB’S BURGERS, Indigo Ballroom – Creator and EP Loren Bouchard, and cast H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal and Larry Murphy talk next season and drop exclusive footage.

6-7 PM: THE PASSAGE, Room 6A. Here’s the trailer again in case you missed it:

SATURDAY, JULY 21

Noon–12:45 PM: THE SIMPSONS, Ballroom 20 – A celebration of the 30th season with creator Matt Groening, EP Al Jean, supervising director Mike Anderson, director David Silverman, Actress Tress MacNeille and Moderator Johnathan Fernandez.

1-2:15 PM: AMERICAN DAD! and FAMILY GUY, Ballroom 20 – Attending are “Francine” (Wendy Schaal), “Steve” (Scott Grimes), “Klaus” (Dee Bradley Baker) along with “Snot” (Curtis Armstrong), “Barry” (Eddie Kaye Thomas), Toshi (Daisuke Suzuki) and EP Matt Weitzman who will treat American Dad! fans to a first look at scenes from all new episodes coming to TBS. This will be followed by Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mike Henry EPs Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin, Steve Callaghan in conversation about Family Guy.

. The Gifted Fox

2:30-3:15 PM: THE GIFTED, Ballroom 20 – The 20th Century Fox Television/Marvel series picks up after the explosion of the Atlanta Station. The Mutant Underground search for their friends and family who left with The Inner Circle. Having tracked them outside of Washington, D.C., they must contend with new groups with extreme ideologies, both human and mutant alike, to stave off a brewing conflict. On hand to discuss are EPs Matt Nix and Jeph Loeb and stars Stephen Moyer, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, Natalie Alyn Lind and Skyler Samuels. Series returns Tuesdays this fall.

4-4:50 PM: THE ORVILLE, Indigo Ballroom – U.S.S. Orville crew members Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes and EPs David A. Goodman, Brannon Braga and Jon Cassar provide exclusive look at Season 2.

SUNDAY, JULY 22

1-2 PM: MAYANS M.C., Hall H. Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy spinoff will provide a first look of the series to SDCC attendees. Dominic Patten has more on that presentation here.