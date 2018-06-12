EXCLUSIVE: Comedy Dynamics announced today that they have struck a distribution deal with Glass House Distribution. Comedy Dynamics has acquired the features The Outdoorsman, Couch Survivor and Warren as well as the television/web series Dropping the Soap and Midtown.

The films and TV series will be released on multiple platforms including Comcast, DirecTV, and Spectrum.

The indie romantic comedy The Outdoorsman starring Saturday Night Live alum Sasheer Zamata and Undateable actor Brent Morin marks David Haskell’s directorial debut. The John Walls-directed comedy Couch Survivor stars Alex Beh, Jessica Duffy, and Alexis Rhee. The 2017 comedy/drama Warren is directed by Alex Beh and stars Jean Smart, Sarah Habel, and the late John Heard.

The web series Dropping the Soap is executive produced by Lisa Kudrow and Jane Lynch, who also stars in the soap opera-centric comedy She scored an Emmy for Best Actress in Web Series/Comedy in 2017. The series also stars Missi Pyle, Mimi Rogers, and Patrick Fabian. Midtown starring Scott Baker and Tom Malloy is currently in its second season and is an improv comedy TV series about real NYPD cops.