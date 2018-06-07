Jerry Seinfeld is back in the driver’s seat for a new laps of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, which will premiere July 6 on Netflix. The 12-episode second half of Season 10 will feature guests Kate McKinnon, Ellen DeGeneres, Hasan Minhaj, Dana Carvey, Neil Brennan, Tracy Morgan, Brian Regan, Alec Baldwin, Zach Galifinakis, John Mulaney, and Dave Chappelle and the late Jerry Lewis.

The show features Seinfeld joining friends for a cup of coffee and a drive in a classic car, sharing stories along the way It launched on Sony’s Crackle in 2012 and moved to Netflix as part of Seinfeld’s massive deal with the streamer early last year. The first season on its new home went live in January, and Netflix now streams all previous seasons.

When their deal was announced, producer-director-host Seinfeld said: “When I first started thinking about Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, the entire Netflix business model consisted of mailing out DVDs in envelopes. I love that we are now joining together, both at very different point. I am also very excited to be working with Ted Sarandos at Netflix, a guy and a place that not only have the same enthusiasm for the art of stand-up comedy as I do but the most amazing technology platform to deliver it in a way that has never existed before. I am really quite charged up to be moving there.”