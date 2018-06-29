Before Comcast can come back to the bargaining table with a new offer for 21st Century Fox assets, it will likely need to get its broadband service back up and running.

As the battle with Disney over Fox continues, the No. 1 U.S. cable provider is dealing with widespread, coast-to-coast outages of its broadband, TV and voice services. In a statement relayed to customers on Twitter, the company said a “fiber cut” at one of its “large backbone network partners” led to the blackout, which it said is also affecting some other unnamed providers.

Comcast services in some sections of the country remained intact, but many large markets from coast to coast have been affected. It is the second disruption this month, following an interruption of business phone service a couple of weeks ago.

The company apologized for the disruption and said it is “working to get services restored as soon as possible.” A spokesman did not immediately return Deadline’s request for further comment.

Since 2015, Comcast has had more broadband customers than pay-TV ones (the levels now stand at about 26 million broadband and 22 million pay-TV) but remains the leader in both categories.

While details about the outage are still emerging, the plunging of millions of customers into the dark is likely to stir up some of the frustration that has often boiled over for MVPDs in recent years. In 2014, a call from a customer trying to disconnect Comcast service went viral, prompting course correction and investment by the company as it sought to repair its customer-service reputation.

Despite those efforts, Comcast earned another spot last year on the website 24/7 Wall St.’s Hall of Shame, an annual ranking that is often packed with cable, broadband and phone providers. Dish, Cox, AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint were also on the 2017 list.

Here is the statement Comcast’s official Twitter handle has been sending as a reply to customers: