EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios will release Pawel Pawlikowski’s Cold War in limited theaters on Dec 21.

The pic which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival won Pawlikowski best director there and also earned rave reviews putting its current Rotten Tomatoes score at 100%. Previously, Pawlikowski won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language in 2015 for the film Ida.

Cold War is a passionate love story between two people of different backgrounds and temperaments, who are fatally mismatched, set against the background of the Cold War in the 1950s in Poland, Berlin, Yugoslavia and Paris. The romantic leads in the movie are named after the director’s own parents. Joanna Kulig, Tomasz Kot, Borys Szyc, and Agata Kulesza star. Producers are Tanya Seghatchian and Ewa Puszczyńska.

Cold War opened last weekend in Poland. While it has not been determined yet if the movie will be Poland’s official Oscar entry this year, Amazon is priming the pic with hopes that it is.