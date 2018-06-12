There wasn’t any big arena competition on the Big 4 last night with the NBA and NHL finals concluded but things were sure sporty on The Bachelorette (1.4/6), for better and perhaps worse.

Joined ex-NFL Keyshawn Johnson and interrupted on the East Coast by Donald Trump’s first meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un, Becca Kufin had her suitors put some skin in the game literally. One of the consequences of that football action was that former New Orleans Saint and current free agent Clay Harbor got injured and had to drop out of the ABC unscripted show for surgery.

In the end though, the third episode of this season of The Bachelorette was tackled to the tune of a 13% key demo decline from its June 4 Stanley Cup Finals facing show. Still the Disney-owned net won the night overall with a 1.2/4 rating and 4.72 million viewers.

Not that it was a hard slog as NBC was all encores and CBS’ only original of the night was an even Elementary (0.6/3). Over on FOX, So You Think You Can Dance (0.7/3) was also the same as last week’s season premiere.

On the CW, it was a mile a minute plot twists on the penultimate episode of Season 3 of Supergirl (0.4/2). Ratingswise, that saw the Woman of Steel take a downturn of a tenth from its June 4 airing, as was the 9 PM Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.3/1).

Welcome to summer America.