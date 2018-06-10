“You’re going to get to a little more of our backstories,” teased Claws star Niecy Nash, speaking on what to expect in the new season of the TNT drama, which airs tomorrow. “You’re going to get to see behind the veil of why we are the way we are…if you have a character favorite, you’re going to be able to get to know her [or him] a lot better,” she added

During her turn at Austin’s ATX Television Festival, Nash was joined by series creator Eliot Laurence, showrunner Janine Sherman Barrois, and co-stars Judy Reyes, Carrie Preston, and Dean Norris, who was fashionably late to the party after experiencing flight delays.

In season 1, the show followed the rise of five diverse and treacherous manicurists, led by Desna (Nash), working at the Nail Artisan of Manatee County in Florida, where a lot more is going on besides silk wraps and pedicures.

The season ended with the manicurists, along with their associates, the Husser crime family, at the mercy of the Russians mafia.

“The Russians are here… they came to Palmetto Plaza and they’re going to have a big effect on it, said Barrois.

Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Jack Kesy, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon, Harold Perrineau, and Jimmy Jean-Louis also star in the series.

Season 2 of Claws premieres June 10 at 9/8c.