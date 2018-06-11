Orion Classics has acquired North American and Latin American rights to Clara’s Ghost, a drama directed by Bridey Elliott in her feature helming debut. It’s a family affair: Elliott also stars with sister Abby Elliott, dad Chris Elliott, Isidora Goreshter, Haley Joel Osment and mom Paula Niedert Elliott. The pic, which bowed at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, will hit theaters, VOD and digital in the fall.

Set during the course of one evening in the Reynolds family home in suburban Connecticut, the plot centers on Clara Reynolds who, fed up with constant ribbing from her self-absorbed showbiz family, finds solace in and guidance from the supernatural force she believes is haunting her. Sarah Winshall and Rachel Nederveld produced, and Chris Burch, Chloe Gordon and Daniel Powell executive produced.

The newly launched Orion Classics has dated June 28 for its first pickup, the Kate Bosworth- and Tyler Hoechlin-starring thriller The Domestics.