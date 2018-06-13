CJ 4DPLEX is partnering with exhibitor Cineworld Group to open up 100 more ScreenX locations over the next few years in Europe, Israel and U.S Regal locations.

ScreenX is a 270 degree panoramic film-viewing experience that extends the screen to the auditorium walls, creating an immersive experience. Imagine watching Mad Max: Fury Road, and feeling that you’re along for the ride across the desert with Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. CJ 4DPLEX’s deal with Cineworld will up its overall ScreenX auditorium count to 242.

“Our relationship with CJ 4DPLEX goes beyond accelerating the installation of new 4DX and ScreenX locations around the world, to a shared vision of the future of immersive cinema,” said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of the Cineworld Group. “We are committed to maintaining a premium moviegoing environment at all of our locations in all regions, and the adoption of the most innovative cinema technologies is key to bringing our customers the best experience possible.”

“Cineworld continues to prove that it understands the formula for success as we look to the future of the movies,” said Byung Hwan Choi, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “We are proud to build on this partnership and very excited to bring a record number of major studio releases to a growing number of ScreenX locations that we know will thrill attendees.”

U.S. ScreenX locations include two in the Los Angeles area, one in Las Vegas and 139 more locations across the globe. Additional ScreenX auditoriums are expected to open up across China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, France, Switzerland, Turkey, Middle East and LATAM repping a 30%-plus growth compared to 2017. This includes the recently announced largest ScreenX auditorium in the world, opening this summer at a B&B Theatres location in Liberty, Kansas City.

Cineworld has previously partnered with ScreenX’s parent company, CJ 4DPLEX, to open up to 145 4DX locations across the U.S and Europe. This marks an additional increment of 99 screens from the already existing 46 locations spread throughout the U.S. and Europe.

Titles that have played in the ScreenX format include Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Black Panther and Rampage, with upcoming releases including include Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Nun, Aquaman, Shazam!.