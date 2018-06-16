As the scandal of Chloe Dykstra’s sexual assault allegations against Chris Hardwick continues to unfold, the Nerdist founder is starting to see a fallout with some of the gigs he is best known for.

AMC recently announced that they were pulling his talk show and that he will no longer be moderating panels at San Diego Comic-Con in July. Now, NBC has announced that they will “assess” the situation in regards to Hardwick’s position as the host the game show The Wall.

NBC released a statement to Deadline Saturday saying: “These allegations about Chris Hardwick took us by surprise as we have had a positive working relationship with him. However, we take allegations of misconduct very seriously. Production on The Wall does not begin until September, and in the meantime we are continuing to assess the situation and will take appropriate action based on the outcome.”

The statement comes after Hardwick’s ex-girlfriend Dykstra took to Medium to pen a first-person account of alleged sexual abuse during their three-year relationship. Dykstra never mentioned Hardwick by name, but details about the “mildly successful podcaster” who grew into “a powerhouse CEO of his own company” suggest she was referring to him.

The Wall debuted on December 9, 2016, and was renewed for a 20-episode third season in March.

Executive produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Andrew Glassman and Hardwick, the game features two-person teams related by family, friendship or life experience competing for a cash prize. If a question is answered correctly a green ball falls down the five-story wall, adding the value of the slot to the players’ winning total. If it’s wrong, a red ball will fall and deduct the value from the team. With more than $12 million on the line, teammates have to work together to build a huge cash prize.