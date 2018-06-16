As the story of Chloe Dykstra’s sexual assault allegations against Nerdist founder Chris Hardwick continues to unravel, his mother-in-law Patty Hearst — the famed granddaughter of publishing giant William Hearst and kidnapping victim-turned-socialite — has tweeted her support for her son-in-law in her own special, ambiguous way.

“Beware the person who stabs you and then tells the world they’re the one who’s bleeding,” Hearst tweeted on Friday after Hardwick, who is married to her daughter Lydia Hearst, was accused of sexual assault by his ex-girlfriend Dykstra.

She also retweeted news stories of Hardwick denying the claims and replied to a TMZ story with the words “Bunny Boiler,” which many think is a reference to Fatal Attraction and a lowkey dig at Dykstra.

All of this comes in the wake of Dykstra, who penned a first-person account of their three-year relationship that posted on Medium. Dykstra never mentioned Hardwick by name, but details about the “mildly successful podcaster” who grew into “a powerhouse CEO of his own company” suggest she was referring to him.

Hardwick has since denied all claims. “These are very serious allegations and not to be taken lightly which is why I’ve taken the day to consider how to respond,” he said in a statement Friday night. “I was heartbroken to read Chloe’s post. Our three year relationship was not perfect—we were ultimately not a good match and argued—even shouted at each other—but I loved her, and did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way and at no time did I sexually assault her.”

Although he has denied these allegations, the Nerdist has scrubbed his name from their website and AMC announced that they are pulling the Talking Dead aftershow. Hardwick is also a regular emcee at Comic-Con, but AMC also announced that Hardwick will step aside from moderating planned AMC and BBC panels at the fanboy/fangirl confab in San Diego next month.