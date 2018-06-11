Chris Cuomo may do his best primetime numbers yet tonight, when his guest is Dennis Rodman , pal of Kim Jong Un and former Apprentice to President Donald Trump.

Rodman, like Trump and the North Korean dictator, is in Singapore, where the other two men will be holding an historic summit, literally as Rodman is chatting up Cuomo.

Cuomo could use the ratings boost.

His first week hosting CNN ’s Cuomo Prime Time at 9 PM, Cuomo wound up 9% lower in total viewers and down 14% in the news demographic compared to same week last year in the same timeslot on the cable news network.

Of course, same week last year, Fox News Channel wasn’t airing its 800-pound gorilla, Sean Hannity in the timeslot. Slamdance Film Festival

Cuomo is tasked with taking on the two strongest shows in cable news: Hannity and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show.

The former morning host’s one-hour, panel-eschewing, interview show, replacing the second hour of Anderson Cooper’s 360, shed 23% of its total crowd and 26% of its 25-54 crowd across its debut week.

In his first week hosting his new program, Cuomo wound up with an average of 1.137M viewers and 377K viewers. That left CNN in third place in the timeslot among cable news nets.

Hannity logged 3.192 million viewers and 588K in the news demo last week – 181% and 56% advantage, respectively over Cuomo. Maddow managed 2.613M viewers and 519K news demo viewers – 22% and 13% ahead of Cuomo, respectively.