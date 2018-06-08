China is searching for its own young talent after digital platform Tencent ordered a local version of FremantleMedia and Syco’s Kids Got Talent format. The streaming service is launching the show, dubbed Extraordinary Kid’s Got Talent in China, this weekend.

It is the latest youth-skewing version of the format, which was first produced in Italy in 2016 on TV8. It focuses on kids under the age of 11 showcasing their skills without any form of competition or judging panel. The Chinese version of the show will be produced by FremantleMedia China in association with Syco Entertainment. Adult format China’s Got Talent previously aired on Dragon TV and was hosted by Cheng Lei.

Vivian Yin, CEO of FremantleMedia China said, “There are some incredibly talented children all over China and we are thrilled that Tencent Video will be showcasing all of this star quality with Kid’s Got Talent. Got Talent is a brand that reaches audiences worldwide and we are very excited to be bringing our kids version to Chinese audiences with our partners Syco Entertainment.”

Zheng XiangLin, Vice President of Tencent added, “Kid’s Got Talent is a top rated global youth talent show with strategic support from FremantleMedia and exclusively brought to you by Tencent Video. As a family-friendly variety show hand-picked for our platform, this program is bound to be filled with outstanding performances from the kids. I believe this collaboration is just the beginning. I hope that we can continue to join forces in the future. The possibilities are endless.”