The American horror/slasher series Child’s Play may be coming to television. Series creator Don Mancini sent out a Twitter gif tease today touting “Child’s Play: The TV Series,” admonishing, “Do not adjust your set.”

The long-running Child’s Play film series (referred to as “Chucky,” the demonic doll who is the star of the show, since 1998’s Bride of Chucky) started in 1988, running through six sequels, most recently 2017’s Cult of Chucky.

The films are centered around serial killer Charles Lee Ray (actor Brad Dourif), whose soul is transferred inside a Good Guy doll after a voodoo ritual as a way to avoid going to hell. Trouble ensues.

The Child’s Play film series has generated a reported $182 million worldwide to date and millions more in ancillary revenues.

No word has emerged on casting for the potential series or any potential landing spots. Mancini has recently done some TV work, credited with an episode of Hannibal and some episodes in the Channel Zero series.