Stand-up comic, writer and Brooklyn Nine-Nine regular Chelsea Peretti has been set to topline Spinster, a comedy in the works from Sea Green Pictures. Shooting is now underway in Nova Scotia.

Directed by Andrea Dorfman, the pic centers on Gaby (Peretti), a woman who after being unceremoniously dumped on her 39th birthday, faces her fear of becoming a pathetic, lonely spinster. Jennifer Deyell penned the screenplay.

Shut Up & Color Pictures’ Marc Tetreault is producing with Woods Entertainment’s William Woods, Black Dog Films’ Jay Dahl and Idlewild Films’ Bill Niven. Telefilm Canada and Nova Scotia Business Inc are financing.

Peretti, whose recent film credits include Game Night, just finished shooting Friendsgiving opposite Malin Akerman and Kat Dennings. Brooklyn Nine-Nine will air its sixth season on NBC, which snapped it up after Fox canceled it. Her hour stand-up special One of the Greats is streaming on Netflix.

She is repped by WME and Hansen, Jacobson.