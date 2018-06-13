EXCLUSIVE: Peter Guber’s Mandalay Pictures has optioned Scott Speer’s screenplay Charlie 3D about the first fully, 3D-printed man and his search for identity and love. This project, which has one of the more cool and original premises, will be produced by the production company’s Jason Michael Berman. Novelist Tommy Wallach is coming aboard to do a production polish on the screenplay for an anticipated start later this year with Speer at the helm.

This is the first major project Speer and Berman have worked on together although the two have known each other for about a decade because they both went to USC School of Cinematic Arts and graduated only a couple of years apart. Although they worked together in college on small projects, this is their first feature film.

Speer has directed both in features and in television with such credits under his belt as Midnight Sun, Step Up Revolution as well as Finding Carter (MTV). He just directed the thriller I Still See You, which was previously titled Break My Heart 1,000 Times (based on the novel of the same name).

Wallach, author of We All Looked Up, also has his trilogy Strange Fire set up at Amazon Studios where it is being developed as a series. We All Looked Up is also being adapted into a series for the Circle/ITV Studios.

Speer is repped by UTA and management company Artists First. Wallach is repped by UTA, Circle of Confusion and law firm Cohen & Gardner.