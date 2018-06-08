Fox News Channel’s Outnumbered host Sandra Smith this afternoon reported they had “sad news about one of the beloved members of our Fox family.” She then read the letter written by Charles Krauthammer, syndicated columnist and Fox News contributor, announcing he has weeks to live after a recurrence of cancer for which he had undergone surgery last August.

Krauthammer, who appeared frequently on the Bret Baier-hosted Special Report, had been MIA for months as he battled the disease.

In his letter, the syndicated columnist said that, In August of last year, he underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor in my abdomen. That operation was thought to have been a success, but it “caused a cascade of secondary complications” for which he has been hospitalized since. Recent tests have revealed that the cancer has returned, and is spreading quickly.

My doctors tell me their best estimate is that I have only a few weeks left to live,” he wrote, thanking his doctors for their care.

Here’s the full text of Krauthammer statement read on-air: