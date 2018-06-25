Channel 4 is looking for a new drama chief after Beth Willis joined British production company The Forge.

Willis is to become a partner at the company, which produces series such as National Treasure and Kiri. Willis, who became Head of Drama at the UK network in June 2016 following the departure of Piers Wenger to the BBC, was responsible for commissioning National Treasure and Kiri as well as Netflix co-pro The End of the Fxxking World and soap Ackley Bridge.

Prior to joining Channel 4, Willis worked at the BBC as co-executive producer on the re-launch of Doctor Who and also worked with Jane Featherstone at Kudos, producing the first two series of Ashes to Ashes for the BBC.

Willis said, “The last six years at Channel 4 have truly been a privilege – I will miss the people and culture enormously – it’s a very special place. But when George Faber asked me to join The Forge – the chance to work with a group of people whose attitude, instincts and achievements are pretty awe inspiring – it was an offer I couldn’t refuse.”

The Forge’s Founder and Managing Director George Faber, said, “Beth’s track record speaks for itself. Working with both new and established writers, she’s rapidly built a formidable reputation for commissioning outstanding, high-quality drama. I’m thrilled she’s chosen to join us.”

Ian Katz, Director of Programmes, Channel 4, added, “Beth Willis has been an inspirational Head of Drama, shaping the channel’s diverse and award-winning slate with impeccable taste and an unerring eye for how to tell a compelling story. In particular she has been a relentless champion for new writers and ideas that other broadcasters would never make – just what Channel 4 drama should be. We look forward to working with her in the next phase of her career.”