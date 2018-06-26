British broadcaster Channel 4 has found its man to lead its youth revolution – hiring Karl Warner, founder of Sony-backed producer Electric Ray as head of E4.

Warner, who founded the Million Pound Menu and Alone at Home producer in 2014, becomes Controller of the youth-skewing channel, best known for series such as reality hit Made In Chelsea.

This comes after C4’s Director of Programmes Ian Katz handed the channel an additional budget of £10M (US$13.4M).

Katz called Warner, a colorful character in British television, known for wearing garish jackets, one of the most “impish” figures in the UK industry. Before setting up Electric Ray, alongside Meredith Chambers, he worked at the BBC, commissioning series such as John Bishop’s Britain, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow and Live at the Apollo for BBC One and Undercover Princes, Russell Howard’s Good News and Junior Doctors for BBC Three. Before joining the public broadcaster, he was Head of Development at NBC Universal-backed Monkey.

Deadline understands that Sony will continue to back Electric Ray under the leadership of Chambers and Creative Director Shaun Parry.

Katz said: “Karl has proven as both a commissioner and producer that he’s one of the most inventive, intelligent and impish figures in British television. I’m thrilled that he will be joining us at this key moment in the history of Channel 4 and can’t wait to see what he does with E4.”

Karl Warner said: “I love Electric Ray and I’ll miss Meredith and the team massively, plus Wayne and everyone at Sony who have been unbelievably supportive. I wouldn’t have dreamt of leaving if the chance to run E4 hadn’t come up – it’s a brilliant opportunity that’s too good to miss.”