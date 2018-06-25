ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud (1.2 demo rating, 6.46 million viewers), $100,000 Pyramid (1.0, 5.56M), and To Tell the Truth (0.8, 4.52M) topped Sunday primetime in the demographic, catapulting the network to its third Sunday win.

Feud, which had taken a Week 2 tumble after its season debut clocked a 1.8 demo rating featuring families of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, also was the night’s most watched entertainment show.

CBS newsmag 60 Minutes (0.6, 7.44M), however, outstripped Feud in overall crowd.

NBC’s 10 PM Jennifer Lopez starrer Shades of Blue (0.5, 3.14M) slipped to another series low in its final season on air. Dateline (0.5, 3.46M) at 7 PM also was down in viewers, but 8-10 PM’s America’s Got Talent repeat (0.7, 3.99M) hoisted NBC’s nightly numbers.

Fox’s original documentary series from NatGeo, One Strange Rock, came back down to Earth with a 0.3 demo rating and 900,000 viewers. The previous week, a U.S. Open wrapper lead-in had lifted Rock to a 0.5 demo rating. This week’s Rock performance was eclipsed at 9:30 PM by Fox’s original comedy Ghosted (0.4, 1.11M).

ABC (0.9, 5.227M) took Sunday primetime, followed by NBC (0.6, 3.643M) in the demo and CBS (0.5, 4.891M) in total viewers, with Fox (0.4, 1.103M) trailing.