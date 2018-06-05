CBS News’ newly relaunched “Eye on America” franchise airs its second segment tonight on CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor, looking at sanctuary cities and the cooperation between local law enforcement and ICE. David Begnaud embeds inside a Georgia jail where police are deputized as ICE agents in the crackdown on illegal immigration.

In its new iteration, “Eye on America” will be an occasional series, featuring longform reporting and in-depth, on-the-ground storytelling that examines important issues affecting the country.

The return of the iconic franchise CBS News first introduced in 1991 was spearheaded by CBS Evening News’s 36 year-old executive producer Mosheh Oinounou, who was named to the position in late January. Oinounou previously served on the management team that created CBSN, becoming the first executive producer of the 24/7 live, streaming news service in 2014. Before taking the anchor chair at CBS Evening News, Glor was a CBS News correspondent and lead anchor on CBSN during its launch period.

CBS News

“‘Eye on America’ is one of those brands that represented some really great journalism that this place does and that we seek to emulate for a new generation,” he told Deadline.

Working in digital, he said, he saw younger viewers sticking with a story “as long as it is well told,” while recognizing the amount of time that can be devoted to “Eye on America” segments is relatively short, given the 22 minutes of actual programming in the evening newscast.

“What we’re trying to do here is devote – in some cases it could be 25% of the show,” Oinounou said.

“What were constantly trying to do here is marry old with new,” he said of the franchise’s resuscitation. “At the end of the day the motto we all live by is ‘tell me a story’.”