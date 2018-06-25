As the race for digital sports rights continues to heat up, CBS and the NFL have extended their arrangement for streaming games on CBS All Access through the 2022 season.

Under the deal, CBS will also expand its NFL game streaming access for CBS All Access subscribers and TV Everywhere to include mobile devices beginning this season.

CBS

The entire 2018 NFL On CBS schedule, highlighted by Super Bowl LIII, will be streamed live on all CBS All Access platforms. All Access subscribers will get the CBS NFL games that are broadcast in their local market.

In addition to extending CBS All Access streaming rights to mobile devices for the first time, NFL On CBS authenticated streaming rights will extend to mobile for its cable, satellite, telco and vMVPD partners.

The deal extension follows the renewal of Thursday Night Football streaming on Amazon high-profile streaming rights for UFC matches snapped up by ESPN. With each passing season, leagues are seeing the value for streaming rise at a steady clip.

“We’re very pleased to extend and expand our partnership with the NFL and give our viewers and CBS All Access subscribers the ability to stream NFL ON CBS games on mobile phones in addition to all other platforms for years to come,” said Marc DeBevoise, President & Chief Operating Officer, CBS Interactive. “This deal enables us to deliver even more value to NFL fans, our subscribers and our distribution partners.”

“We are excited to extend our partnership with CBS as it aligns perfectly with our goal of providing NFL fans with greater opportunities to watch NFL games across digital devices,” said Hans Schroeder, Chief Operating Officer of NFL Media and Business. “The 2018 season will mark a new era for NFL fans with unprecedented access to NFL games across digital platforms.”

CBS began streaming NFL ON CBS games to CBS All Access subscribers on connected TVs, tablets and computers in 2016.