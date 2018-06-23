After halting production in May after Catfish host and executive producer Nev Schulman was accused of sexual misconduct, MTV has resumed production of the reality show after an investigation found the claims to be “not credible and without merit.”

“Although we never received a formal complaint, MTV and Critical Content immediately engaged an independent third party investigator,” said MTV in a statement given to Deadline. “The independent investigator found the allegations made in the YouTube videos to be not credible and without merit.”

The statement continues, “Given the results of the investigation, Catfish will resume filming. We take these matters very seriously and are committed to providing a safe working environment.”

Schulman took to Twitter to celebrate the return of the show and thank the fans. “Appreciate the support from you and so many others,” he tweeted. “Excited to get back to work!”

The allegations surfaced in May after Ayissha Morgan, who appeared on the show three years ago, posted a video claiming that Schulman harassed her during production. Morgan claimed that Schulman pushed her to “reevaluate” her sexuality and sleep with him.

Schulman denied the allegations saying, “The behavior described in this video did not happen and I’m fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth. I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions – but these claims are false.”

Catfish follows Schulman and co-host Max Joseph as they uncover the true identities of people’s online love interests. The series is based on the 2010 documentary Catfish, which tracked the deceptive online romance in which Schulman became caught up.