Up-and-coming actor Harrison Osterfield is set for a key role in Catch-22, Hulu’s high-profile limited series directed by George Clooney. Written by Luke Davies and David Michôd based on the seminal Joseph Heller novel, Catch-22 hails from Paramount Television and Anonymous Content. Set in Italy during World War II, Catch-22 follows the story of the incomparable, artful dodger Yossarian (Christopher Abbott), a bombardier for the U.S. Air Force, who is furious because thousands of people he has never met are trying to kill him. But his real problem is not the enemy, but rather his own army which keeps increasing the number of missions the men must fly to complete their service. Osterfield will play Snowden, a tail gunner who does not know what awaits him on his first mission. Osterfield has worked on several short films and will be seen in Lionsgate’s Chaos Walking, set for release in March 2019. He’s repped by Podwall Entertainment and United Agents.

Shameless alum Noel Fisher has booked a recurring role in Hulu’s upcoming psychological-horror drama series Castle Rock from J.J. Abrams and Stephen King. Set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock, from Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television, is named after the fictional town in King’s native Maine that is featured prominently in a number of his novels, novellas and short stories. Per the producers, it combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. Fisher will play Zalewski, a Shawshank prison guard who finds himself embroiled with the discovery of a dark and mysterious inmate. Fisher is well known for his role as Mickey Milkovich on Showtime’s Shameless. He recently starred on National Geographic’s limited series The Long Road Home and can next be seen starring on CBS’ upcoming fall drama series The Red Line. On the film side, Fisher recently wrapped production on the Al Capone biopic Fonzo opposite Tom Hardy. Fisher is repped by UTA and Industry Entertainment. Castle Rock is set to premiere July 25 on Hulu.