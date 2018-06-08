Ahead on the series premiere, Hulu’s Castle Rock creators Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason made a stop to Austin’s ATX Television Festival. During the conversation following an exclusive first look clip, it was revealed that Fargo standout Allison Tolman will recur on the series as Melanie Lynskey’s character’s sister.

From J.J. Abrams and Stephen King, the series is named after the fictional town in King’s native Maine that is featured prominently in a number of his novels, novellas, and short stories. It combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland.

Andre Holland, Bill Skarsgård, Sissy Spacek, Jane Levy, Scott Glenn, Terry O’Quinn also star.

Hulu will drop the first three episodes on July 25.