Here is the latest spin on the reality-competition genre. ABC has set a premiere date for Castaways, which it describes as “testing the human need for companionship under extreme circumstances as each individual learns there are other castaways out there but are unaware of how many, their locations or when they will be rescued.”

The show premieres at 10 PM Tuesday, August 7, after the Season 5 premiere of Bachelor in Paradise. Watch the first-look trailer above.

ABC

In what feels something like Survivor-meets-an unscripted Lost, Castaways follows 12 diverse individuals — “strangers torn from their ordinary lives,” the trailer stresses — as they’re dropped alone throughout various islets in Indonesia and challenged to survive among washed-up luggage, scattered resources and abandoned structures.

Logline continued: The only way to leave the remote islands is to persevere long enough to be rescued or to quit. As dramatic situations unfold on an expanse of islands in the South Pacific, the series flashes back to the real lives of each participant in documentary fashion, demonstrating haunting parallels to the lives they left behind.

Castaways is produced by Nomad Entertainment, and Grant Kahler serves as showrunner. His credits include creator/executive producer of Discovery’s Alaska: The Last Frontier and EP of History’s competition series Alone and The Selection.