Carlos Lopez Jr, a star of truTV’s Operation Repo, was found dead of an apparent suicide Sunday at his Los Angeles apartment, L.A. police and coroner’s officials confirm. He was 35.

Officers and paramedics were called to Lopez’s South Hope Street apartment Sunday night on a report of a possible suicide. Officers found Lopez unresponsive and he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 8 PM Sunday of a gunshot wound, coroner’s spokesman Ed Winter told Deadline.

Lopez appeared on the last two seasons of Operation Repo, which originally aired as a Spanish-language version on Telemundo and later crossed over to English language and moved to truTV in 2008. The show consisted of scripted and dramatized re-enactments in which actors “recreated” what were purported to be actual stories of car repossessions in LA’s San Fernando Valley.

Lopez’s other TV credits included guest roles on CSI: Cyber and iCarly. His film work included Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. His final film was 2017’s American Made, in which he played a CIA Station Chief opposite Tom Cruise.

Lopez also was a U.S. Army veteran.

His mother posted the remembrance below on Facebook.