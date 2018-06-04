Canadian network Global has scored Dick Wolf’s FBI and medical drama New Amsterdam as well as a slew of comedies as part of its haul at last month’s LA Screenings. The Corus-owned broadcaster has picked up six network scripted series as part of its new season. It comes after rival Bell acquired The Rookie and Magnum, P.I. as part of its shopping spree.

Global struck a deal with CBS Studios International for FBI, which is set in the New York offices of the FBI, starring Canadian actor Missy Peregrym. It has also bought drama including medical thriller New Amsterdam, starring The Blacklist’s Ryan Eggold.

Elsewhere, it has picked up four comedies: The Neighborhood, starring Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield; Happy Together, starring Damon Wayans Jr. and Amber Stevens West (Ghosted); Amy Poehler-produced I Feel Bad, which stars Sarayu Blue (No Tomorrow) as a mom, boss, friend, wife and daughter who is perfectly OK with being imperfect; and bar comedy Abby’s, which features Natalie Morales (Parks and Recreation) and Neil Flynn (The Middle) and is produced by Parks and Recreation’s Mike Schur.

The Canadian broadcaster will also air reality series Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.

“This year we secured the most coveted new drama New Amsterdam, and focused on selecting new programming that complements our strong roster of established hits,” said Maria Hale, Corus’ SVP Global Entertainment and Content Acquisition. “Creating a well-balanced schedule with compelling dramas, new comedy lineups, and some of the best reality series, Global is positioned for a successful fall season.”