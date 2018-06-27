Gov. Jerry Brown signed a a five-year extension of California’s film incentives program Wednesday, extending the state’s production tax credit system to 2025. The move will provide an additional $1.65 billion to qualified film and TV shows shot in the state.

The program was part of a $139 billion state budget that marks Brown’s last as governor.

The extension was greeted with euphoria by a coalition of industry unions including the Directors Guild, SAG-AFTRA, Teamsters Local 399, Laborers Union Local 724 and a members of the California IATSE Council.

“As a coalition that represents working men and women of the entertainment industry, we are elated that the California film and television production tax credit program has been extended through 2025. Our members are those who lose when film and television production leaves this state and they are also the direct beneficiaries when it returns to and stays in California.

“In 2014, when we worked to enact the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program 2.0, we told the state legislature it would bring production back and reverse the dismal lack of work our members faced. Now, four years after the 2.0 program launched, more than 45,000 of our working California members have been re-employed or employed, with $ 2.3 billion in wages paid to below-the-line workers.