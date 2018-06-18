EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Daniel Kaluuya whose performance in Jordan Peele’s Get Out was one of the most talked about of the year. Get Out, which took the box office by storm when it came out in Feb. 2017, grossing a big $255M worldwide on a budget of only around $5M.

The British actor was nominated for multiple awards for his role in the film, including the Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, SAG Award, and BAFTA Award for Best Actor. Kaluuya was also the recipient of the BAFTA Rising Star Award.

He will next star alongside the great Viola Davis in Steve McQueen’s Widows. Kaluuya’s other credits include Black Panther, Sicario and Black Mirror. He began his career starring in and co-writing the British television series Skins.

On the stage, Kaluuya’s critically-acclaimed performance in Sucker Punch at the Royal Court Theatre garnered him the Evening Standard Theatre Award and the Critics’ Circle Theatre Award for Outstanding Newcomer.

Kaluuya will continue to be repped in the U.K. by Conor McCaughan and Sam Fox at Troika, and managed in the U.S. by Management 360. He had been agentless for about year before signing with CAA.