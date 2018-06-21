CAA has promoted trainee Eric Schonberg to agent in the agency’s Motion Pictures Talent department. He most recently served as the department’s coordinator and will be based in Los Angeles.

Schonberg joined CAA in 2013 and works with clients including Josh Hutcherson, Dianna Agron, Dominic Cooper, Katheryn Winnick and Beulah Koale among others.

Greenlight Management has hired Shir Aharon as a talent manager based in Los Angeles. Aharon, who spent the past three years at ICM Partners in New York, will focus on developing young actors; she brings with her clients Lucas Salvagno (Cruise), Nick Cabot-Rodriguez (Versace) and Lena Drake.