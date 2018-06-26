Burden and Bathtubs Over Broadway took the narrative and documentary audience prizes, respectively, at the 23rd annual Nantucket Film Festival.

The six-day festival does not have juried awards, instead putting more emphasis on the audience experience.

Written and directed by Andrew Heckler, Burden edged out Juliet, Naked in the narrative category. In the documentary category, Bathtubs Over Broadway finished ahead of runner-up The Sentence, which won the audience award in Sundance. Burden had likewise captured the audience honor at Sundance.

Bathtubs, which is directed by Dava Whisenant, features former Late Show with David Letterman writer Steve Young’s quixotic trip down the rabbit hole of industrial musicals. It had its world premiere last spring at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Irene Taylor Brodsky’s Homeless: The Soundtrack won Best Short film, and Randall Christopher’s The Driver Is Red was runner-up.

“As our 23rd edition comes to an end, we offer our heartfelt congratulations to the winners and are thrilled the audience resonated with their incredible, thought provoking and vibrant films,” said Mystelle Brabbee, Executive Director of the Nantucket Film Festival and Basil Tsiokos, Film Program Director of the Nantucket Film Festival. “We thank all of our filmmakers, audience members, staff, sponsors and volunteers for making the festival possible and such a success this year.”