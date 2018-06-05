Paramount Pictures has dropped the official teaser trailer for Bumblebee, the first spinoff of its Transformers franchise. Kubo And The Two Strings helmer Travis Knight directs in his live-action feature debut which is due for release on December 21 domestically. Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena star in the origins story of the beloved yellow racer. Check out the video above and the new official poster below.

The pic is set in 1987, where we find Bumblebee in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When she revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary VW bug.

By accounts, the footage above is similar to what Paramount showed off at CinemaCon in April where Knight said, “I wanted to return to the essences of what made the Transformers franchise so impactful right from the beginning: character, emotion, spectacle and explosions, lots and lots of explosions.”

The teaser today leans more towards the emotion, while showing off snippets of action. Ultimately, Charlie tells the Autobot, “You got people out there who need you, this is why you’re here Bee.”

Also starring in the film are Jorge Lendeborg Jr, John Ortiz, Jason Drucker, Pamela Adlon and Stephen Schneider.

Bumblebee is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy and Michael Bay with Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner, Mark Vahradian and Chris Brigham exec producing.

Bay’s last Transformers outing as director, last year’s Transformers: The Last Knight, grossed $605M worldwide, a low for the multi-billion grossing franchise.

Here’s the new poster: