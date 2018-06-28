Pulp Fiction director Quentin Tarantino and Sixth Sense helmer M. Night Shyamalan won’t be there to give Bruce Willis a hard time but Comedy Central Roast of the Die Hard star will feature a lot of blasts from his past.

Set to air on July 29 and led by Looper co-star Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Roast Master, the sharp tongue torching of Willis will feature his Moonlighting match Cybill Shepherd, and Motherless Brooklyn director and cast mate Edward Norton. As well, Nikki Glaser, Lil Rel Howery, Dom Irrera, Kevin Pollak, and Jeff Ross will be ripping the two-time Emmy winner.

Gordon-Levitt made public he would be the Roast Master earlier this month:

I’ve looked up to Bruce my whole life. I was so honored to work w/ him and, in essence, PLAY him in Looper. He’s treated me w/ nothing but warmth and kindness… and so I look forward to mercilessly roasting the shit out of him on TV. #BruceWillisRoast @ComedyCentral pic.twitter.com/4rL9FQzeXJ — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) June 21, 2018

First announced in April , the special is being filmed at the Hollywood Palladium on July 14. Viacom-owned Comedy Central, whose L.A. HQ is just around the corner from the Palladium, may have a Tarantino or Shyamalan in their back pocket The outlet is teasing that more roasters, as they seriously call them, and talent will be revealed closer to the taping date.

The Comedy Central Roast Of Bruce Willis will be EP’d by Joel Gallen from Tenth Planet Productions, who also served as Executive Producer and Director of a number of past Comedy Central Roasts. Jeff Ross is Co-Executive Produce, with Jordan Ellner is Talent Executive and Christian McLaughlin is the Executive in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.