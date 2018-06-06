Bruce Springsteen, set to receive a Special Tony Award for his ongoing Springsteen on Broadway show, will take the Radio City Music Hall stage Sunday to perform live during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

The Boss’ sold-out Broadway run was ineligible, by choice, in the regular Tony Award categories. Given the scarcity of tickets, the Springsteen producers and the rocker himself chose not to provide comp tickets to Tony voters and the press – a requirement for award consideration.

Despite the decision, the American Theatre Wing later announced that Springsteen would receive a Special Tony Award for the popular, acclaimed show.

CBS will broadcast The Tony Awards from Radio City this Sunday, June 10, 8–11 p.m. ET/PT time delay. The ceremony will be hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban.