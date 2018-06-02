Fans of Brockmire may be upset to learn that the last two episodes of Brockmire are going to air later than originally scheduled — but there is a silver lining to this news. In lieu of next week’s episode, Jim Brockmire (played by Hank Azaria) will be live-tweeting the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers on the official Brockmire Twitter account.

While you are waiting for the season finale, you can follow Brockmire’s tweets at @BrockmireIFC. The show will return to IFC with a brand new episode titled “Caught in a Rundown” on June 13 with the season 2 finale, “In the Cellar” airing on June 20.

Brockmire follows Jim Brockmire, a famed major league baseball announcer who suffered a notorious public breakdown after stumbling upon his wife’s infidelity – a breakdown so bad that “Brutal Brockmire” became a viral internet meme. Season 2 had Brockmire chasing an opportunity to call games in New Orleans. He enjoys newfound success as a top podcaster with his show “Brock Bottom,” while living with his co-dependent friend Charles (Tyrel Jackson Williams)…and partying harder than ever. Still trying to still reclaim his career as a major league sportscaster, Brockmire cannot resist the temptations of the Big Easy, while pining for the girl he left behind in Morristown, PA and struggling to find his purpose in life.

Season 2 is directed by Mo Marable and executive produced by Azaria, Joel Church-Cooper, Marable, Tim Kirkby and Funny Or Die’s Mike Farah and Joe Farrell.