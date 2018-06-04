Broadway shuffled toward its biggest night, Sunday’s Tony Awards, with overall box office declining for the week ending June 3 compared with the prior week, according to figures from the Broadway League.

Total grosses for the week, which is technically the start of the 2018-19 Broadway year, amounted to $37,106,954. While that’s down 6% from last week’s $39,431,767, it’s up 8% from the comparable week of 2017, which tallied $34,203,176. Memorial Day, which this year was May 28, also fell during Week 1 of the 2017-18 Broadway year.

One of last week’s bright spots at the box office was the revival of Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women. The show, which is up for six Tonys, including Best Revival, broke the house record of the Golden Theatre for the second time. It grossed $955,304, breaking its own record of $940,363 the previous week. It has set a closing date for later this month.

The list of grosses offered a few rays of sunshine if you knew where to look for them — Hamilton rose 5% to $3,123,872, for example.

Mostly, though, the chart contained mostly flat numbers from last week to this week — Harry Potter and the Cursed Child held nearly to the dollar at $2,035,104 — as well as several modest declines. The starry revival of The Boys in the Band dipped 12% to $881,039 in its first week officially open, though that figure carries an asterix due to press performances and opening night.

Mean Girls gave ground to $1,537,690 from $1,565,924, as did Angels in America, which came in at $829,637, down from $878,368 last week. The revival of Carousel fell off more than 10%, to $968,408.

The Tonys, which are broadcast live by CBS, will feature plenty of hooks for general audiences, including a special honor for Bruce Springsteen.