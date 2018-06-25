Joe Mantello’s staging of Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women broke the 787-seat Golden Theatre house record for the fifth and final time last week, closing out its limited engagement with a whopping $1,275,918 for a nine-performance week ending June 24. Even without the additional performance, the Glenda Jackson-Laurie Metcalf-Alison Pill starrer had already surpassed its previous, usual eight-performance week of $1,077,919.

In all, Broadway’s 33 productions of this season’s Week 4 totaled $40,285,884, about 88.9% of gross potential. This week’s total marks a small 1.6% increase over last week’s $39,653,552.

This week’s total attendance of 297,029 was about 93% of capacity, with an average paid admission of $136.

Another house record was set at the August Wilson Theatre, with Mean Girls scoring its third record-breaker there with $1,578,401, coming in well beyond its gross potential of $1.469M. SRO attendance of 9,900 – five tix more than last week – was 101.02% of capacity, with average ticket price of $159.

With Three Tall Women exiting, newcomer Head Over Heels, the Go-Go’s musical, took a place on Broadway, beginning previews at the Hudson Theatre, taking $68,044 for its single performance of the week. Total attendance for the show was 908, about 94% of potential, with average ticket price a relatively modest $74.94. The show, with classic tunes by the Go-Go’s and directed by Spring Awakening‘s Michael Mayer, officially opens July 26.

Other shows booming in the post-Tony tourist season are Dear Evan Hansen, SRO with 7,994 attendees for a $1,714,309, well beyond its $1.425 potential. Disney’s Frozen was more than solid at the St. James, taking $1,914,531, or about 105% of its $1.824 potential. Attendance was 13,453, about 99.8 of capacity.

Hamilton and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child were standing room only, naturally, with the former nabbing $3,132,866 for the week, and the latter $2,240,197.

Springsteen on Broadway, with five performances, nabbed $2,411,075, with its 4,740 ticket buyers filling 100% of the seats. Angels in America, playing a 7-performance week, took in $1,097,638, about 80% of potential.

The Band’s Visit, still flying high from its Tony victories, scored $1,087, 557, about 106% of potential. Total attendance of 8,312 was 100 percent capacity.

Other sold-out (or virtually so) shows were Aladdin, Come From Away, My Fair Lady, Once On This Island, The Book of Mormon and The Boys in The Band, The Lion King and Wicked.

On the slower side, A Bronx Tale: The Musical at the Longacre was at 80 of capacity, taking in $558,776; while Escape to Margaritaville played to just over half-empty houses, grossing $567,991.

Season to date, the 2018-19 season has grossed $156,257,890, a 15.2% increase over last year’s $135,631,015. This year’s attendance of 1,190,334 – 91.6% of capacity – is up a small 1.3% over last year’s to date.

All weekly grosses are compiled by and provided courtesy of The Broadway League.