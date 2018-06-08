Smash hit British reality format Love Island is set to flirt across Scandinavia after ITV Studios sold a number of local versions.

The British distributor has secured commissions in Denmark, Finland and Norway, taking the total number of versions of the dating format to seven.

TV3 has ordered a local version in Denmark and Norway, while MTV3 has picked it up in Finland. United Productions, ITVS Norway and ITVS Finland will produce locally. Norwegian popstar Tone Damli will host in Norway, while model Shirly Karvinen will host in Finland.

The new deals come after the latest season of Love Island smashed ratings records in the UK – beating all terrestrial broadcasters to launch with 3M viewers. The show has also been a success in Australia on Nine Network and in Germany via RTL2. It is produced by ITV Studios Entertainment in association with Motion Content Group.

Mike Beale, Managing Director, Nordics and ITV Studios Global Creative Network said: “From winning a Bafta and breaking viewing records in the UK to a hugely successful launch in Australia and winning these three new commissions, it’s been a brilliant few weeks for the format.

“We have already seen that it works equally well across linear, digital and catch-up platforms and we are very excited to roll the show out across the Nordics as a result. With a version of Love Island on somewhere around the world every single day between now and Christmas, we’ll look to build on the incredible momentum we have right now by continuing to grow the show internationally.”