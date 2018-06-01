British infidelity drama Doctor Foster is being remade in France with Claire Keim (Insoupçonnable) taking on the main role made famous by Suranne Jones.

The series, which tells the story of a woman who finds out her husband is having an affair and the subsequent chaos it causes, is being produced for French commercial broadcaster TF1.

It is being produced by Storia Télévision, the French business that acquired a number of the television assets of Luc Besson’s Europacorp earlier this year and is owned by Mediawan, set up by French entrepreneurs Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse. It had previously emerged last year that Besson’s firm would produce a local adaptation of Doctor Foster. It is being produced in association with BBC Studios’ French production division. The six-part series will begin filming this month in Biarritz and in the Nouvelle Aquitaine region.

The French remake, renamed Infidéle (Unfaithful), is written by Hélène Duchâteau, Baptiste Filleul and Pierre Linhart and directed by Didier Le Pêcheur. It was originally produced by Drama Republic for BBC One and created by Mike Bartlett.

Doctor Foster is currently also being adapted in Russia by Star Media for Russia 1, with Russian actress Kseniay Rapporport starring in the main role.