BritBox, the U.S. SVOD service operated by BBC Studios and ITV, has picked up comedies starring Monty Python’s John Cleese and Heather Graham as part of its summer slate. The digital platform has also dated its first original, The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco.

The company has bought Bliss, created by Arrested Development star David Cross, and BBC sitcom Hold The Sunset. Bliss, which was originally commissioned by Sky, follows the complicated double-life of a successful travel writer who, through extenuating circumstances, finds himself living between two families. It also stars Episodes’ Stephen Mangan.

Meanwhile, Hold The Sunset, which stars Cleese and Alison Steadman, follows a widow who gives into the advances of an old flame at the same time as her adult son moves back in with her.

BritBox will also launch its first original series The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco on July 26. The drama, which is the follow up to the eponymous ITV and PBS drama, picks up in 1956 and sees two of the original lead characters, Millie (Rachael Stirling) and Jean (Julie Graham), as they travel to America and join forces with two U.S. codebreakers to tackle a string of new murder cases.

“From the beginning the goal of BritBox was to bring great content from the UK to the U.S. and part of that is bringing amazing talent such as John Cleese, Alison Steadman and Stephen Mangan who are headlining our two newest acquisitions” said Soumya Sriraman, President of BritBox. “Having Hold The Sunset and Bliss along with the debut of our first original series The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco, gives us an incredibly strong summer of fresh British programming.”